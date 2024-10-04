Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a former general who has shaped Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, is a prominent force behind the expansion of the nearly year-long military campaign into Lebanon.

The hawkish politician, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party who at times clashed with him over policy issues, has repeatedly stressed that Israel must take the fight to Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have launched cross-border attacks after Palestinian ally Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

The near-daily exchanges of fire since early October 2023 have displaced an estimated 60,000 people on the Israeli side, and officials like Gallant have called to push the Lebanese militant group away from the border to allow their safe return.