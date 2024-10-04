The Saitama Prefectural Police have placed Rikiya Morita, 24, who is suspected of being involved in a string of violent home invasion robberies in the Kanto region, on a public wanted list.

Authorities released Morita’s identity on Thursday and are seeking public assistance in locating him.

Morita is described as being 170 to 180 centimeters tall, stocky and slightly overweight. He has been linked to the crimes through evidence recovered at the scene and statements from three suspects in the robberies who have already been arrested. Among them is Kiyotaka Sato, a 24-year-old who claims to be a part-time worker.