The transport ministry will require passenger ships operating in cold waters to carry life rafts from next April.

The move follows the deadly sinking of the Kazu I tour boat off Hokkaido in April 2022.

The Japan Transport Safety Board has found that the water temperature of 4 degrees Celsius at the time was too low for those on the boat to survive wearing life jackets, and proposed that such ships have equipment on board to prevent people from coming into contact with cold water.

The new requirement will apply to passenger ships sailing in seas and lakes with water temperatures below 10 C. Those that sail with other ships or have rescue ships nearby will be exempt.

It will take effect in April 2025 for ships with a capacity of 13 passengers or more and in April 2026 for those with smaller capacities.

Active ships will have a moratorium until their next inspections, which are done every five years. Leisure fishing boats will not be subject to the requirement for the time being.

The ministry initially planned to introduce the rule gradually from this April, but revised the timing and scope of the measure after facing opposition from operators of leisure fishing boats.