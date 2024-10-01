Rates of breast cancer — the second leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. women — climbed 1% a year from 2012 to 2021, and even more sharply among women younger than 50 and among Asian American/Pacific Islander women of all ages, according to an American Cancer Society report published Tuesday.

The biennial report is among the most comprehensive and detailed studies of breast cancer occurrence over recent years.

One in 50 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer by age 50, the authors said, based on National Cancer Institute calculations.