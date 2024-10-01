The Pentagon has said the mass production and deployment of systems to detect, track and neutralize small drones will be the next focus of its Replicator initiative as it seeks to better protect the "most critical” U.S. installations and forces around the globe.

“My expectation is that Replicator 2 will deliver meaningfully improved C-sUAS (counter-small unmanned aerial system) protection to critical assets within 24 months of Congress approving funding,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in a memorandum published Monday in which he also charged his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, with spearheading the new effort.

“I am confident the Replicator Initiative will complement and advance the significant C-sUAS work already underway in the DoD (Department of Defense),” Austin said in the memo.