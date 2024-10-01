United Nations peacekeepers were deployed to patrol Lebanon's southern border with Israel in 1978 after Israel invaded south Lebanon.
The mandate for the operation — known as the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — is renewed annually by the 15-member U.N. Security Council.
Following a monthlong war between Israel and Lebanese militants Hezbollah in 2006, the mandate for UNIFIL was expanded when the council adopted resolution 1701.
