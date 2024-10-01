The Tokaido Shinkansen marked its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, with a commemorative ceremony at Tokyo Station by Central Japan Railway (JR Tokai) to send off the first train of the day.

Nine officials, including JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa and Stationmaster Katsuyuki Wachi, were in attendance, as crowds of train enthusiasts watched the 6:00 a.m. departure of the Nozomi No. 1 bound for Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Speaking at the ceremony, Niwa expressed his vision for the bullet train.