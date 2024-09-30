In Pennsylvania, a crucial state in the race for the White House, Democrats are trying to appeal to the large Polish diaspora by emphasizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military threat to Europe.

But in the Polish-American community outside Philadelphia, many immigrants whose families fled communism prefer Republican Donald Trump.

Jolanta Gora, who arrived in the United States 32 years ago, said her heart aches over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and she believes Trump, with his transactional approach and tough posture, is best equipped to help settle the conflict.