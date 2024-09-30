Two powerful storms are threatening to unleash strong winds and heavy rainfall on Okinawa Prefecture as well as Kanto and islands south of the region this week.

Tropical Storm Jebi, known domestically as Typhoon No. 17, moved northward over the waters south of the Ogasawara Islands on Monday morning and was expected to come closest to the islands by early afternoon. The Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for landslides and high waves as the storm advances.

Jebi is forecast to shift northeast, passing over the sea southeast of the Kanto region by Tuesday before continuing away from Honshu. The agency cautioned that the storm’s track could still impact the Kanto region, with effects potentially being felt by Tuesday, depending on its course.