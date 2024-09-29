His car laden with boxes of brightly-colored communist memorabilia, Feng Gang places one more Chairman Mao figurine in the back seat then steps back to admire his life's work.

Feng is one of China's leading "red collectors," hoarders of ephemera mass-produced in the country's turbulent first decades as a communist state up until the death of founding leader Mao Zedong in 1976.

This month, Feng joined hundreds of red collectors in the capital city showing off their wares ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1.