A memorial service was held Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the eruption of Mount Ontake, which left left 58 people dead and five others missing.

The ceremony took place at a park in the Nagano Prefecture village of Otaki, located at the foot of the 3,067-meter-tall volcano.

Organized by Otaki and the town of Kiso, also in Nagano Prefecture, the memorial service brought together some 50 participants including bereaved relatives and local officials. Silent prayers were offered at 11:52 a.m., the time when the country's worst volcanic disaster in the postwar era occurred on Sept. 27, 2014.