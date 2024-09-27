The deadline is fast approaching for women in Japan who missed out on the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to receive it free of charge.

The government's free vaccination program requires the first dose to be administered by the end of September to complete the three-dose series before the campaign concludes in March 2025.

Once the program ends, out-of-pocket costs for the full vaccine regimen could reach as high as ¥100,000 ($687). However, even if recipients miss the September deadline, getting one or two doses is still significantly more effective than not being vaccinated at all.