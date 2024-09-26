U.S. President Joe Biden met Vietnam's President To Lam for talks on Wednesday, aiming to deepen relations with the Southeast Asian country and manufacturing hub, and counter its ties with China and Russia.

Biden and Lam, the ruling Communist Party chief making his first visit to the U.S. as president, met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A senior U.S. official said they discussed how to accelerate a strategic partnership agreed to last year.