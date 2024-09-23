A Japan-South Korea exchange festival was held in Seoul on Sunday, bringing together a number of South Koreans interested in Japanese culture and food.

The event came at a time when more and more South Koreans are visiting Japan on the back of improving relations between the two East Asian neighbors and the yen's weakening.

Booths set up by Japanese local governments to introduce regional tourist spots and specialties were crowded with visitors hoping to find hints for deciding destinations for their future trips to Japan.