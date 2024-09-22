Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he would press the case for Ukraine to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia when he visits Washington in the coming days.
Zelenskyy was speaking hours after confirming that the United States and Britain had still not authorized Kyiv to use such weapons in this way.
But in his evening address Saturday he said: "We are convincing our partners — and we will continue to talk about this next week — that Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities."
