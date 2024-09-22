Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S President Joe Biden held talks Saturday in what was likely their final bilateral meeting, agreeing to "advance cooperation" on a range of security, economic and diplomatic issues as both leaders prepare to leave office.

With neither seeking re-election — Biden decided to step down from the Democratic Party’s 2024 ticket, and Kishida opted not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race — there is some concern about how the transition could affect the continuity of an otherwise strong alliance.

Biden’s successor, either Vice President Kamala Harris or former Republican President Donald Trump, will take office in January following the Nov. 5 election.