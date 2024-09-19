The challenges to the U.S. posed by China exceed those of the Cold War, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday, charging that Beijing's support for Russia's defense industry came directly from China's leadership.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been explicit that it is not seeking a cold war with China, but increasingly analysts and members of the U.S. Congress have said escalating global competition between the two superpowers resembled a different but new style of cold war.

Campbell told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing that Washington needed to maintain a bipartisan focus on China and step up the speed of U.S. naval shipbuilding and the capacity of the U.S. defense manufacturing base.