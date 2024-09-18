Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others who included fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the late-afternoon detonation of the pagers — handheld devices that Hezbollah and others in Lebanon use to send messages — as an "Israeli aggression."

Hezbollah said Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.