Japan on Tuesday provided the international community an update on the decommissioning work at its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which was crippled by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

The briefing was conducted on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency's annual general conference in Vienna, at which world leaders engaging in general debate mentioned Japan's release of radioactive tritium-containing treated water from the Fukushima plant into the ocean less frequently than in last year's meeting.

Tokyo hosted an event on the decommissioning process and the revitalization of Fukushima Prefecture at the general assembly venue. Representatives from the industry ministry and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings explained that the country has begun trial work to remove nuclear fuel debris from one of the plant's reactors and that former residents are still unable to return to several districts in Fukushima Prefecture.