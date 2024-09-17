Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed Monday to ensure the morality police would no longer "bother" women, in remarks to the media on the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in custody.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody on Sept. 16, 2022, days after the morality police arrested her in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered monthslong protests nationwide, with hundreds of people killed including dozens of security personnel. Thousands of demonstrators were arrested.