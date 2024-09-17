A team of researchers from Waseda University and others has said that it detected human papillomavirus, or HPV, proteins in the urine of patients likely to develop cervical cancer.

The proteins are present in only a minuscule amount in patients' urine, making it difficult to detect them. The team highlighted the possibility of using urine for early detection of cervical cancer.

A specific type of protein in HPV acts as a substance that triggers cervical cancer. The team, including Waseda professor Etsuro Ito, developed a measurement method that detects this protein type with high sensitivity.