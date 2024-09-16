Italy and the U.K. are poised to reaffirm their pledge to defend Ukraine as Prime Minister Keir Starmer travels to Rome to seek support for a proposal to let Kyiv use non-U.S. long-range weapons against Russia.

Starmer and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who are due to meet on Monday, will discuss a proposal for Ukraine to use British long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles on Russian territory, people familiar with the matter said.

They’re also due to discuss deepening economic ties and tackling illegal migration, the U.K. prime minister’s office said in a statement.