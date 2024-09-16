Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced Monday the cancellation of the launch of the 49th unit of its H2A rocket, attributing the decision to unfavorable upper-level winds.

The rocket, which was due to carry the Radar 8 intelligence-gathering satellite, was scheduled for liftoff at 2:24 p.m. on Monday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. However, after evaluating the weather conditions, officials determined that wind speeds were unsafe.

This marks the second delay of the rocket launch this month: The initial launch, originally set for Sept. 11, was postponed due to a forecast of a thunderstorm.