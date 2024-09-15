A microsatellite built by women in Japan who had no experience in space development was launched into space last month and began operating in orbit around Earth.

The women, who formed a group simply because they shared a passion for space, spent about four years building the microsatellite, named Emma, from scratch.

"We hope to provide a spark for space enthusiasts to join the industry," said Ai Tonomoto, a 34-year-old member of the group.