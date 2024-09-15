All flights at Shanghai's two main airports were cancelled on Sunday as authorities in the Chinese mega-city prepared for a strong typhoon bringing high winds and heavy rains.

Typhoon Bebinca is expected to make landfall along a swath of China's densely populated eastern seaboard between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Beijing's emergency management ministry.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that all flights at Shanghai's two main airports would be cancelled from 8 pm on Sunday because of the storm.