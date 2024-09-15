The Philippines withdrew its Coast Guard vessel from a South China Sea shoal that’s recently been at the center of tensions with Beijing.

BRP Teresa Magbanua "was compelled to return to port” from Sabina Shoal due to bad weather, depleted supplies and the need to evacuate personnel requiring medical care, Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said Sunday in a post on X.

The Philippine vessel "will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission” after it has been resupplied and repaired, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who heads the nation’s maritime council, said in a statement earlier Sunday.