Bite-size portions of fin whale were available to sniff and taste Friday as Japan's whaling industry seeks to rekindle appetite for a traditional protein source that has fallen out of favor.

"Once young people eat it and they realize it's good, they will eat it more and more," Hideki Tokoro, the head of Japan's main whaling firm, said at the event at Tokyo's main wholesale fish market.

"People are excited about the fin whale. ... It's just delicious," he said in his trademark whale-themed hat and jacket.