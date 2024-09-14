Germany sent its first warship through the Taiwan Strait in 22 years, defying China’s warnings as relations between the two sides fray over trade and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Baden-Württemberg frigate and a support vessel sailed through the strait on Friday, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a news conference in Berlin.

"International waters are international waters,” Pistorius told reporters. "It is the shortest and, given the weather conditions, also the safest route."