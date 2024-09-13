North Korea has offered a rare glimpse into one of its secretive uranium enrichment facilities, with leader Kim Jong Un urging the introduction of more centrifuges for the weapons-grade material needed to “exponentially increase” the number of nuclear bombs in its arsenal.
Kim inspected the country’s Nuclear Weapons Institute and the unnamed facility for producing weapon-grade nuclear materials, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday, without specifying the date.
Photos accompanying the report showed the North Korean leader walking with other officials in a massive hall containing row after row of centrifuges that enrich uranium by spinning it at high speeds.
