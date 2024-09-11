Barely 10 hours earlier, they had been at each other’s throats, calling one another a "disgrace,” "horrible” and "grossly incompetent.”

Then they put down their political swords on Wednesday morning and stood just a few feet (about a meter) apart to mark one of the most solemn moments on the modern American calendar.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump joined President Joe Biden and other dignitaries in a daylong journey to sites of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — traveling separately but collectively paying homage to the nearly 3,000 people killed on that day of devastation 23 years ago in a remarkable display of shared sentiment.