For a third year in a row, Shibuya Ward's Daikanyama neighborhood came out on top of a livability survey by a rental housing operator that polled residents in Tokyo.

In the Daito Trust Construction survey, the results of which were released last week, Daikanyama residents gave their neighborhood the highest points when responding to a question on how much they wanted to continue living there.

The survey ranked areas near train stations based on the responses of 20,393 men and women age 20 and older who live in Tokyo. They were asked to rate, on a scale of one to 10, how much they wanted to continue living in their current neighborhood and how happy they were living there. Respondents all live within a 15-minute walk from the respective train stations.