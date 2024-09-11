Despite growing concerns about the breakneck speed at which the world’s armed forces are incorporating artificial intelligence into their weapons and systems, global cooperation in regulating the military use of the cutting-edge technology is proving elusive.

The challenges were highlighted on Tuesday, the final day of the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) summit in Seoul, as over a third of the 96 participating countries, including military powers such as China, Russia and Israel, refused to back a "blueprint for action" that puts a strong emphasis on human oversight.

A total of 60 nations, including the United States and most of its allies, backed the declaration, but there is no guarantee they will adhere to it, experts warned, pointing to its nonbinding nature and the significant military advantages AI provides at a time of growing international tensions.