Women accounted for about 60% of those hospitalized in Japan due to attempted suicide and self-harm from December 2022 to December 2023, a report from the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine showed Tuesday.

Women comprised 1,254 of the 1,987 cases, while men accounted for 733 cases, according to the report.

Of the total cases, people in their 20s accounted for the biggest share, followed by those in their 30s.

The number of women between the ages of 10 and 29 was more than twice the figure for men in the same age group.

The gap between men and women in their 60s and older was almost negligible.

The most common time period for attempted suicide and self-harm by both men and women was between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The report was based on patient data collected from 44 emergency and critical care centers in Japan.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency in Japan, please call 119 for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. For those in other countries, visit International Suicide Hotlines for a detailed list of resources and assistance.