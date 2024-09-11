Long associated with semi-legal gambling in Japan, the shrinking pachinko industry may get a new lease on life thanks to a surprising demographic: Old people.

Bolstered by evidence that playing the vertical pinball machines can help prevent dementia, some businesses are now tailoring products and services for seniors in a bid to revive growth.

With Japan’s population getting smaller each year and the government seeking to curb gambling addiction, total spending at pachinko parlors was ¥14.6 trillion ($101.8 billion) in 2022, less than half the level from around two decades ago.