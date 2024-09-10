Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 18 on Friday.

The prince, who is second in line to the throne, is the first male member of the imperial family to become an adult in 39 years, since his father turned 20 in 1985. The age of adulthood has been lowered by two years since then.

He released a letter through the Imperial Household Agency on reaching adult age, saying he wants to deepen his learning and grow.