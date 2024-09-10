Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato’s bid in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election adds an extra element of unpredictability to an already complex race, and is likely to further split votes in the first round of the Sept. 27 presidential poll.

In a news conference Tuesday, Kato became the eighth LDP lawmaker to throw his hat into the ring. He highlighted his years of experience in government — especially under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — and emphasized how, if chosen as party president, he will build on the legacy of previous administrations as well as pledging to double household income. He also vowed to establish a centrally-led crisis-management agency to coordinate the government's response to national emergencies, such as large-scale earthquakes, and to build a “strong Japan.”

While Kato’s chances of winning are considered minimal, his candidacy could trigger a further break-up of the conservative front, currently split among several candidates including economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, said veteran political journalist Kenji Goto.