Japanese soccer player Junya Ito has filed a petition for a review of prosecutors' decision not to indict two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them, informed sources said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old member of the Japanese national soccer team who plays for French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims filed the petition with a committee for the inquest of prosecution in Osaka, a panel of citizens, on Aug. 23.

Police had sent to public prosecutors papers on the two women for allegedly making false allegations against two men including Ito, but both women were not indicted.