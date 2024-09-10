Severe floods are expected to inundate Vietnam's north, including the capital Hanoi, government officials have said, as the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi — the most powerful storm to hit Asia so far this year — continues to extract a deadly toll.

Landslides and floods triggered by the typhoon have killed at least 65 people, and 39 others are missing in the north, the disaster management agency said Tuesday in its latest update on the situation.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report, adding that 752 people had been injured.