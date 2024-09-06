After Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in late July, officials of the Palestinian militant group told Qatari mediators they had new demands for the already-deadlocked cease-fire talks, according to one Arab and one U.S. official.

The suggestion worried the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who had spent months urging Hamas to compromise. With the support of his staff, he pushed back in meetings and calls with Hamas, the officials said.

The militant group ultimately dropped the idea.