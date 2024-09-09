Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi became the first female candidate, and the seventh overall, to declare her candidacy in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election on Monday, just three days before the official campaign kicks off Thursday.

In an announcement heavily laden with detailed policy proposals, Takaichi spoke about the need for the LDP to be “reborn” in the wake of a political slush funds scandal that has shaken public trust in the ruling party, while also commenting on a number of areas including crisis management, food supply, energy resources, health and medicine, and cybersecurity.

“Let's be reborn! I call on all (LDP) members of parliament to create a reborn LDP that can be trusted by the people," she said. "My goal is to create a sense of security for all generations. If the senior generation is happy and prosperous, it will directly lead to the younger generation's sense of security about the future.”