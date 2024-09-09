Atsushi Sakima, a candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, has won the mayoral election in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture.
In Sunday's election, Sakima, a 60-year-old former Ginowan mayor, defeated Isao Tobaru, a 65-year-old former member of the Ginowan assembly, and corporate representative Takashi Higa, 47.
Tobaru was endorsed by three parties in the opposition camp — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party.
