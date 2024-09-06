For eight years, Donald Trump has singularly dominated the American political landscape. But as he prepares to debate Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time next week, the former president is facing a rare moment when the spotlight will be far more on his opponent than on him.

The race to define Harris has emerged as a central political battleground of the 2024 contest since her surprise entry replacing President Joe Biden in July.

Voter sentiments about Trump have hardened after a decade in the public eye. Those sentiments have been effectively frozen even after impeachments, indictments, a felony conviction and an assassination attempt. In comparison, Harris’ support has been volatile. Voter views of the vice president have improved suddenly and sharply in the nearly seven weeks of her candidacy, strengthening her standing against Trump.