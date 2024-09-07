Israeli troops shot and killed a Turkish American woman who had been taking part in a protest against settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian and Turkish officials said.

The White House said it was deeply disturbed by the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and called on Israel to investigate. Turkey's foreign ministry said she was shot in the head, and placed blame on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for her death.

Palestinian officials described her as a 26-year-old activist from Seattle who held both U.S. and Turkish citizenship.