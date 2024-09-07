Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has begun preparations to replace Natsuo Yamaguchi as its leader, party sources have said.

Yamaguchi, 72, whose term expires on Sept. 28, will likely be succeeded by Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii, 66, in what would be the first change in party leadership since 2009, the sources said Friday.

The current chief is set to make an announcement Tuesday on his decision after taking into account opinions within the party and its main supporter, lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai.