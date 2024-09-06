Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Thursday to appoint nine new ministers, including a new foreign minister and two deputy prime ministers, signing off on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's biggest government shakeup since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Andrii Sybiha, 49, an experienced diplomat who does not have a prominent public profile, takes the reins of the foreign ministry, replacing Dmytro Kuleba, who has been one of the best known public faces of Ukraine in the West in recent years.

Though foreign policy is unlikely to change much with Zelenskyy playing the leading role in wartime foreign affairs, the shuffle comes at a delicate diplomatic moment as Kyiv is pressing allies for more help and seeking to win over the "global south."