A China-Africa summit in Beijing this week takes place as a continent slowly emerging from a series of defaults seeks to define its future cooperation with the Asian nation that partly fueled its debt binge and now faces its own economic headwinds.

Africa and its ample mineral and oil resources, and population of more than 1 billion people, have become the focus of intense geopolitical competition in recent years between global powers like China, Europe and the United States.

With China now Africa's top bilateral lender, the visiting heads of state bring expectations of a major concession on debt restructuring, said Yunnan Chen, research fellow at the U.K.-based think tank Overseas Development Institute.