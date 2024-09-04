A showdown between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war is the latest in a series of confrontations that have tested the notion of Cabinet unity to the breaking point over the past 18 months.

Netanyahu said on Monday the two could work together "as long as there is trust," but that all ministers were beholden to Cabinet decisions.

"And that is the main thing that is now being tested," he told a press conference.