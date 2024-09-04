Aichi Prefectural Police arrested three men Tuesday on suspicion of theft after they allegedly broke into homes in the cities of Gifu and Nagoya, stealing cash.

Since April 2022, approximately 120 burglaries have been reported within the prefecture primarily targeting affluent neighborhoods, according to police, with estimated losses totaling around ¥800 million ($5.5 million). The police believe the three men may have been involved in these crimes.

The suspects, identified as Tomoya Sakai, 40, from Nagoya's Nakamura Ward, Mitsuhiko Ogata, 37, from Higashi Ward, and Masakazu Todoroki, 43, from Moriyama Ward, are all currently unemployed. The police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the charges.

Sakai and Ogata are suspected of breaking into a home in the city of Gifu in the early hours of Feb. 16 and stealing ¥200,000 in cash. Todoroki is suspected of breaking into two homes in Nagoya on Feb. 27 and 28, stealing approximately ¥390,000 in cash and 150 gift certificates valued at ¥165,000.

The police had previously arrested the trio in August for storing a stolen vehicle in a parking lot in Nagoya.

Translated by The Japan Times