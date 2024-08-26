A Chinese military aircraft was confirmed for the first time to have violated Japanese territorial airspace on Monday morning, the Defense Ministry in Tokyo said.

The ministry said one of the Chinese military's Y-9 intelligence-gathering planes had briefly entered Japanese territory near the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture from around 11:29 a.m. to 11:31 a.m.

In response, the Air Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets to notify and warn the intruding aircraft.

China routinely sends aircraft into international airspace above the East China Sea, but this was the first instance of a territorial airspace violation to be publicly confirmed by Japan.

Observers say the moves are intended to probe Japan's response time and erode the capabilities of its fighter jets.