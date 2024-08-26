One of the hottest viral trends, where people sprint, leap and crash around Cambodia’s historic Angkor Wat and other temple ruins in the Southeast Asian nation in a live recreation of a popular video game, has conservationists aghast, with several saying the race for views denigrates the almost 900-year-old sculptures and risks irreparable damage.

Short videos of visitors running down narrow stone pathways and vaulting over passageways — often overlayed with sounds from the popular Temple Run video game — have been making the rounds on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms. Some videos have received more than 2 million views and inspire copy cat versions daily.

Simon Warrack, a conservationist who’s worked for three decades to preserve the nearly millenia-old ruins at Angkor, is troubled by the potential damage as well as the cultural and religious insensitivities being trampled on.